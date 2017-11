According to PWInsider, former Divas Champion Paige is set to make her long awaited return to WWE TV this week on Monday Night Raw.

The 25-year-old hasn’t been seen for over a year, with her supposed return to Raw coming as a surprise to some who were expecting her to switch over to SmackDown Live. Paige may well be involved in an angle which sees her inserted into the 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series match next Sunday in Houston.

RELATED: Have Paige & Alberto El Patron Broken Up?