UFC Fight Night 120 Results (11/10): Anthony Pettis vs Dustin Poirier, Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez, More

Our friends at Sherdog.com are providing live, play-by-play coverage for tonight’s UFC Fight Night 120.

If you would like to view their full play-by-play results please click HERE

Related: Conor McGregor Attacks Officials At Bellator MMA Event (Videos)

Here is the full card for UFC Fight Night 120:

Anthony Pettis vs.Dustin Poirier

Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez

Andrei Arlovski vs. Junior Albini

Nate Marquardt vs. Cezar Ferreira

Raphael Assuncao vs. Matthew Lopez

Clay Guida vs. Joe Lauzon

John Dodson vs. Marlon Moraes

Viviane Pereira vs. Tatiana Suarez

Sage Northcutt vs. Michel Quinones

Nina Ansaroff vs. Angela Hill

Court McGee vs. Sean Strickland

Jake Collier vs. Marcel Fortuna

Karl Roberson vs. Darren Stewart