UFC Fight Night 120 Results (11/10): Anthony Pettis vs Dustin Poirier, Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez, More

|
Our friends at Sherdog.com are providing live, play-by-play coverage for tonight’s UFC Fight Night 120.
If you would like to view their full play-by-play results please click HERE
Related: Conor McGregor Attacks Officials At Bellator MMA Event (Videos)
Here is the full card for UFC Fight Night 120:
Anthony Pettis vs.Dustin Poirier
Andrei Arlovski vs. Junior Albini
Nate Marquardt vs. Cezar Ferreira
Raphael Assuncao vs. Matthew Lopez
Viviane Pereira vs. Tatiana Suarez
Sage Northcutt vs. Michel Quinones
Court McGee vs. Sean Strickland
Jake Collier vs. Marcel Fortuna