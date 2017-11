According to PWInsider, some members of the Raw roster will finally retaliate and attack SmackDown Live following the blue brand’s ‘Under Siege’ assaults. Apparently, The Shield are being slated to make an appearance in Charlotte on Tuesday, which will be the final SD Live show before Survivor Series next weekend.

It has yet to be confirmed as to whether or not additional members of Raw will show up.

