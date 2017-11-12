Drew McIntyre Sends A Message To Adam Cole, Kane Puts Kurt Angle In The Ankle Lock In 2001 (Videos)

Drew McIntyre Sends A Message To Adam Cole (Video)

NXT champion Drew McIntyre has sent a message to The Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole, who he will defend the title against next Friday in San Antonio. McIntyre has held the title since defeating Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

RELATED: McIntyre Questions HBK As Guest Ref For Title Match

