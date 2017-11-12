The Flairs Feature On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video), Paul Ellering Hypes Upcoming WarGames Match (Photo)

Harry Kettle
On the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, Charlotte Flair & her father Ric Flair are the feature pieces of Rob Schamberger’s latest masterpiece. Charlotte is currently preparing for her SD Live Women’s Championship bout against Natalya on Tuesday, which could see her go on to face Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series.

Paul Ellering Hypes Upcoming WarGames Match (Photo)

With TakeOver: WarGames less than a week away, Authors of Pain’s manager Paul Ellering has hyped up the return of the match stipulation in Houston.
