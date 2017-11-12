WWE Thanks Fans For UK Tour (Photos), Seth Rollins vs Jason Jordan In WWE Madden 18 Tournament

Harry Kettle
WWE Thanks Fans For UK Tour (Photos), Seth Rollins vs Jason Jordan In WWE Madden 18 Tournament (Video)

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 19: WWE Superstar Seth Rollins attends the WWE Superstars Surprise Make-A-Wish Families at One World Observatory on August 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

WWE Thanks Fans For UK Tour (Photos)

As WWE’s European tour comes to a close, the company’s UK Twitter account has thanked the fans from the United Kingdom following a historic few shows that saw a number of notable moments.

RELATED: Triple H Appears At UK Independent Show In Cardiff For ICW

Seth Rollins vs Jason Jordan In WWE Madden 18 Tournament (Video)

**SPOILERS**

In the latest first round match-up in the WWE Madden 18 Tournament, reigning champion Seth Rollins faced off against Jason Jordan. If you don’t want any spoilers, you may want to avoid the title of the actual video and go straight into viewing it.
jason jordanMaddenSeth RollinsWWEwwe liveyoutube
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"