Kevin Owens Crashes Wrestling Fan’s Wedding (Photos), Female Superstars Hit Stunners On Ellsworth (Video)

Kevin Owens Crashes Wrestling Fan’s Wedding

A wrestling fan on Twitter saw Kevin Owens‘ tweet on Friday night about him attending an Imagine Dragons’ concert down in Orlando. She jokingly replied inviting him to attend her wedding on Saturday night, also in the Orlando area.

Sure enough, KO showed up for the desert party portion of the wedding, took some photos with the happy new couple and some of their friends.

You can find some photos of his appearance in the embedded photo gallery below:

Insane!!!!! Thank you @fightowensfight you are awesome A post shared by @kimberlasskick on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

