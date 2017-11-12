Kevin Owens Crashes Wrestling Fan’s Wedding (Photos), Female Superstars Hit Stunners On Ellsworth (Video)

Nick Hausman
Kevin Owens Crashes Wrestling Fan’s Wedding

A wrestling fan on Twitter saw Kevin Owens‘ tweet on Friday night about him attending an Imagine Dragons’ concert down in Orlando. She jokingly replied inviting him to attend her wedding on Saturday night, also in the Orlando area.

Sure enough, KO showed up for the desert party portion of the wedding, took some photos with the happy new couple and some of their friends.

You can find some photos of his appearance in the embedded photo gallery below:

Female Superstars Hit Stunners On Ellsworth

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Once again James Ellsworth fails miserably in his attempt to make amends with Carmella and WWE female Superstars. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com
