Randy Orton and Kevin Owens have just had the following heated exchange on Twitter following a crass comment Orton made towards Owens in regards to his recent appearance crashing a fan’s wedding:

Of course he stopped by…… it was a DESSERT PARTY. https://t.co/FsCOsEkiFw — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 12, 2017

I actually quit vaping this European tour, but you wouldn’t know because you ain’t here. https://t.co/PjDtQIo95N — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 12, 2017

By the way, that’s the best comeback you’ve blown in years. https://t.co/JNDXLTlrVH — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) November 13, 2017

