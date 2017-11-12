Updates On Major Match Yet To Be Announced For Survivor Series

Dave Meltzer is reporting in his F4WOnline.com Sunday Updates that the WWE Survivor Series match between The Shield and The New Day is official, even tho it has yet to be announced as official by WWE publicly.

He notes that The New Day flew home from the WWE UK tour a day early with the RAW crew so they could be at the RAW tapings tomorrow night in Atlanta, GA.

There is likely to be angles on both RAW and Smackdown Live building to the match this Sunday.

