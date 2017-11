Experience Roode & Nakamura’s Italian Entrances In 360°

WWE has released the following videos on-line:

At the Padova, Italy WWE Live show, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura showcased their epic entrances.

Relive John Cena’s Survivor Series History

WWE has released a playlist on WWE.com featuring a variety of highlights from John Cena’s history at Survivor Series: