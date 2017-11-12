WWE Teases AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura WrestleMania Match; AJ Says It Would Be ‘Too Sweet’ (Video)

The main event at today’s WWE Live event in Florence, Italy saw AJ Styles successfully defend the WWE World Championship against Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Following the bout the fans began to chant “Wrestle-Man-ia” at AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura as they stood in the ring together.

AJ responded by laying the WWE World Championship between the two of them before grabbing the microphone and telling Shinsuke Nakamura, “Do you want me at WrestleMania, Shinsuke Nakamura?”

The fans all began to chant “YES! YES! YES!” before AJ said, “I just gotta tell you that’d be TOO SWEET!”

WWE has shared the full video of the incident via their Instagram account and you can view it in the embedded player below: