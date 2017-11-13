Cody Rhodes Shares Ominous ‘Atlanta’ Tweet; #BCInvasion Round 2?

Cody Rhodes has ominously posted “Atlanta” on Twitter attached to photo of he and the rest of the Being The Elite cast sitting in front of a Cracker Barrel:

Nick Jackson on The Young Bucks has shared a similar post:

It’s worth noting that all the men in the photo except Cody did compete last night at Ring of Honor’s Sunshine State Excellence event in Lakeland, Florida which is about a six hour drive from Atlanta.

Also, there are no less than a dozen Cracker Barrel’s in and around the Atlanta area. It would not be difficult for them to find one!

Highspots will be hosting a live The Elite Q&A featuring all six men tonight at 7 pm EST. It’s possible they are in Atlanta for that and nothing more.