Bellator has posted the following video on-line featuring former Jack Hager (aka former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger) officially signing on to become a competitor in their heavyweight division:

Bobby Lashley versus Jack Swagger inside a Bellator cage? SIGN ME UP! Can we get Davey Boy Smith Jr in this division as well while we are at it?

