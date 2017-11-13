The Latest Backstage News On Neville’s WWE Status And Talks Between The Two Sides

PWInsider.com is reporting there have been “recent positive discussions” with Neville and WWE about a potential return for the former Cruiserweight Champion. Neville had quietly disappeared from WWE TV last month after walking out on RAW, and it was widely believed he was on his way out of the company. According to a source speaking with PWInsider, Neville could be back as soon as this week, although it was noted that this statement remained unconfirmed at the time of publication. It was originally reported that Neville walked out last month after refusing to lose to Enzo Amore, but was later reported as false due to Neville and Enzo having a close relationship outside of the ring. Steve Austin On What To Expect From This Season Of Broken Skull Challenge, Advice He’d Give Neville, Kurt Angle’s WWE In-Ring Return PWInsider also noted there was always a chance Neville could come back, since his release was never actually confirmed, and both he and WWE could work something out to make a return to the company possible, which now looks to be the case.