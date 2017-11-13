11/12 Ring Of Honor TV Taping Results From Lakeland, Florida *Spoilers*

Source: F4WOnline.com / JJ Williams

The following matches and segments were taped at last night’s Ring of Honor TV tapings in Lakeland, Florida for future episodes of ROH TV:

Marty Scurll defeated Beer City Bruiser

– Scurll used an umbrella shot while the referee was down to get the win.

Flip Gordon defeated Hangman Page

– The Young Bucks attacked Gordon after the match.

Mandy Leon defeated Stella Grey

Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian cut a promo on War Machine and demanded Raymond Rowe be fired for injuring a fan at the last TV taping. Hanson came out and Daniels and Kax beat him down and tried to cut his beard, but the ring crew chased them off.

ROH World Television Championship

Kenny King (c) defeated Caprice Coleman to retain

– Punishment Martinez, Shane Taylor, and Silas Young attacked King after the match

The Briscoes came out and taunted Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer, but security held them back and Joe Koff announced Bully and Dreamer would team to face them in a hardcore match at Final Battle. The teams then brawled after the announcement.