Teddy Hart Back In Jail In Relation To Previous New Year’s Day Arrest

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Teddy Hart is in jail due to a prior arrest back on New Year’s Day.

Hart posted an initial update on Twitter in October regarding the situation, announcing he was unable to make the rest of his bookings this year and was trying to make things right and take responsibility for his actions following the arrest.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Hart was arrested on numerous charges which included a hazardous traffic violation, attempting to evade a lawful arrest and allegedly operating a vehicle without consent of the owner, in addition to others which have not been made public yet due to the delay in the trail start date.

Hart was taken back into custody last week, but posted the following update (posted through another party on his behalf):