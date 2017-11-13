WrestleZone Partners w/ Duffy’s Chicago & Viva La Rasslin For All-Day Survivor Series Party This Sunday

WrestleZone is proud to announce it has partnered with Chicago’s Duffy’s Bar & Grille as well as Viva La Rasslin to provide wrestling fans in and around the Chicago area an ALL-DAY WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PARTY!

The party kicks off at 3 pm CST when doors open for “Viva La Rasslin 3: Pain On The Cob” at Reggie’s in Chicago.

Here is the full, announced line-up for VLR3:

Satan’s Cornucopia Fans Bring The Weapons Death Match

Markus Crane vs Mikey McFinnigan

Clusterf*ck Cup Scramble Match

(Presented by Duffy’s Bar & Grille)

Tag Team Triple Threat

The Hooligans vs The Viking War Party vs Capitol Vices

Live music from Curio & White Pony

A performance from the “Pain Proof Woman” Sally Marvel

All You Can Eat Hamburger & Hot Dog Buffet! (Extra $10)

Appearances from Father Darin Corbin, Alter Boy Alex Ohlson, Sister Kiki, Uncle Chester & MORE

Tickets can be purchased for VLR 3 HERE and start at just $10

Once VLR3 concludes shuttle buses will be provided to all ticket holders. The whole audience will then be driven right up the road to Chicago’s only official WWE Blast Area, Duffy’s Bar & Grille, for an official WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party.

Admission to the WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party at Duffy’s is free to all VLR3 ticket holders. Duffy’s features over 80 big screen TV’s in a large sports bar environment.

VLR’s Clusterf*ck Cup is currently on display at Duffy’s. If you are interested a small amount of tickets are available for purchase at Duffy’s right now.

If you have any questions please contact: nick@wrestlezone.com