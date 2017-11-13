What Match Is Likely Slated For Sunday’s Survivor Series Kickoff?, Trish Stratus Meets Stranger Things 2 Cast & Reunites w/ Batista (Photos)

Bill Pritchard

Likely Match Slated For WWE Survivor Series Kickoff, Trish Stratus Meets The Stranger Things 2 Cast, Reunites w/ Batista (Photos)

Survivor Series

PWInsider.com is reporting Enzo Amore versus Kalisto for the Cruiserweight Championship is the likely match set for the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show.

Related: Updates On Major Match Yet To Be Announced For WWE Survivor Series

RICC

Trish Stratus posted the following photo of herself along with Stranger Things 2 cast members Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink at the Rhode Island Comic Con this weekend:

Trish also caught up with Dave Bautista, who also appeared at the convention:
Batistatrish stratusWWEWWE Survivor Series
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"