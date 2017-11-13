Backstage News On Several Planned Segments For Tonight’s WWE RAW And This Week’s Smackdown *Spoilers*

PWInsider.com is reporting tonight’s episode of WWE RAW has undergone a number of updates today, most notably resulting in The Shield’s in-ring reunion / return taking place on tonight’s show.

The report noted a Miz TV segment with Cesaro and Sheamus was supposed to lead to a match with The Shield on the show, but WWE ended up having Mike Rome announce the match on Facebook earlier today.

Additionally, it is being said Brock Lesnar’s segment will feature him ‘reacting’ to now facing AJ Styles at Survivor Series on Sunday instead of Jinder Mahal.

In regards to Paige, PWInsider is reporting there is no role for Paige as of now. In a related post, PWInsider wrote there was some talk of Paige being added to the RAW Women’s Survivor Series team, but the current plan is for Bayley to be the final member of the team.

Finally, a number of RAW talents are being told they will be at tomorrow’s Smackdown TV taping, which will include The Shield and other male and female RAW stars making the trip as part of the ‘go-home’ show before Survivor Series.