WWE RAW Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WZRAW

WWE Raw Results November 13th, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WZRAW hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article! In Ring Segment: Stephanie McMahon Stephanie welcomes the crowd to Monday Night Raw. As the Commissioner of Raw, Stephanie is tasked with making decisions that affect every aspect of the WWE. Stephanie introduces Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. Angle says he understands that Stephanie is upset about last week but he did everything he could to prepare for Smackdown’s potential invasion. Stephanie asks Angle how New Day managed to get into the arena. Angle has no idea. Stephanie asks Angle if there was a raid. Angle can’t answer. Stephanie says her brother Shane manipulated Angle last week. Angle led the Raw locker room into the arena to face… no one. Stephanie asks Angle who the fifth member of Team Raw is going to be. Angle answer Jason Jordan. Stephanie asks what Jordan’s qualifications are? Angle can only fix his face to tell her that he is very talented. Stephanie asks Angle who the fifth member of Team Smackdown live will be. John Cena… Angle picked his unproven son to fight for Raw while Shane has selected the man who may go down as the greatest WWE Champion of all time. Stephanie notes that Angle either picked his son over Cena or Cena was so disgusted by Angle’s actions as Raw General Manager and Cena choose to join Team Smackdown. Stephanie asks Angle what the first thing he is going to do this Sunday. Angle responds he is going to break Shane’s ankle. Angle is going to start the match and if Shane has any balls he will meet Angle in the ring. Stephanie says this isn’t the 1990’s. Shane is going to let everyone else do his dirty work. Stephanie tells Angle that he isn’t capable of breaking anyone’s ankle. Making Angle the General Manager/Team Captain was the worst mistake she has ever made. Stephanie doesn’t want her brother’s ankle, she wants his head. Stephanie gears up to fire Angle but the Sheild’s music hits. Ambrose, Rollins, and the returning Roman Reigns make their way to the ring via the crowd. Ambrose asks Stephanie if she said she was looking for a leader. Ambrose says Angle is their guy and he proved it at TLC. Stephanie makes a joke about Rollins and Ambrose losing the tag team titles because of Angle. Stephanie asks Reigns where he has been. Reigns says Stephanie has got a lot of questions. How about where has Stephanie been? We haven’t seen her in eight months and she only when through a table at WrestleMania. Rollins puts his hands up and says that wasn’t his fault. Reigns says he will rephrase so Rollins doesn’t get in trouble. Eight months ago, Stephanie’s husband put her through a table. Reigns challenges New Day to a match at Survivor Series. #WZRAW REACTIONS Stephanie: “Where have you been?”

Reigns: “No, where have YOU been?”

Writers: “We did it, guys!”#WZRAW #RAW — Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) November 14, 2017 “We wanna FIGHT #TheNewDay!” – @WWERomanReigns #RAW pic.twitter.com/RnFqh9u8ZL — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2017