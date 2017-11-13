Daniel Bryan Comments On A Possible In-Ring Return, Says His Test Results Are ‘Better Than Average’, He Thinks There’s A 20% Chance WWE Clears Him

WWE Smackdown Live GM Daniel Bryan sat down with Busted Open at WWE Night at the New Jersey Devils game this past Thursday, and the interview with him aired on the show today. Below are two tweets with the audio of unedited comments by Daniel Bryan on his health and concussions as well as his future: Bryan says that if he were to get any test back that says he couldn’t wrestle that he wouldn’t because his family is his top priority, but that right now “All the tests that I’m taking are all saying that not only am I good, but better than your average person who’s never had any concussions.” #SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan says if a test told him he couldn’t wrestle he wouldn’t because his family is his top priority, but right now the tests are showing he’s healthier than most. pic.twitter.com/1qSymkvKcG — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) November 13, 2017 Bryan when asked about the possibility of returning to the ring for the WWE or going to a company like Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro Wrestling when his contract with the WWE is up, he says “I think there is an 85% chance that I will wrestle again and a 20% chance that WWE will clear me to wrestle.” He also says that in 2013 he wrestled 227 matches that year for the WWE and that he would never want to wrestle that type of schedule again. He believes if the WWE were to clear him, he would wrestle a much lighter schedule than previously. In 2013, #SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan wrestled 227 matches for the #WWE. He says if they were to clear him, they’d likely give him a lighter schedule, but is only 20% confident that he’ll be cleared. pic.twitter.com/IiQoowWDjT — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) November 13, 2017 Busted Open with Dave Lagreca & co-hosts Bully Ray & Larry Dallas can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p Eastern Time only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and is available any time on demand on the SiriusXM App.