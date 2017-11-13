Roman Reigns Returns To RAW; The Shield Issues Challenge For Six Man Tag Match At WWE Survivor Series

The Shield is back, and they made a big statement by challenging The New Day at Survivor Series, with Roman Reigns saying they would make the Smackdown team pay for invading their turf.

Roman made his long awaited return at the top of the show with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, and interrupted Stephanie McMahon’s dressing down of Kurt Angle in the ring. Stephanie tried to place the blame on recent events and how Smackdown got the upper hand, even asking where he’s been, but Roman said the last time he saw Stephanie, her husband put her through a table at Wrestlemania.

Reigns got right to the point and said they wanted to face The New Day, and issued the challenge, and will wait for Smackdown’s response.

