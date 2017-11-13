Final Member Of The RAW Women’s Survivor Series Team Confirmed (Photos / Video)

Bayley is the final member of the RAW Women’s team at Survivor Series this Sunday after she defeated Mickie James and Dana Brooke on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

Bayley picked up the win after a few exchanges with Mickie James, with the end seeing Bayley connect with a Bayley-to-belly suplex for the win. Dana Brooke was involved until the final moments of the match after she taunted Asuka at ringside and hit her with a forearm smash, and the ‘Empress of Tomorrow’ chased her and ended up knocking her out with a roundhouse kick.

The final teams for the Women’s traditional Survivor Series match are:

RAW

Alicia Fox (captain), Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley

Smackdown

Becky Lynch (captain), Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Tamina, Naomi