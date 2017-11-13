WWE Officially Confirms The Shield vs The New Day At Survivor Series This Sunday; The New Day Responds

Following the Survivor Series challenge issued by The Shield, WWE.com confirmed the match and posting the following preview:

At Survivor Series, two of the greatest factions in WWE history will go head-to-head when The Shield battle The New Day in a dream showdown that everybody wanted to see, but never saw coming.

Prior to Nov. 6, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins were standing tall as the Raw Tag Team Champions and were poised to battle SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at WWE’s fall classic, Roman Reigns was on the shelf, and four-time Tag Team Champions The New Day were driving their opponents crazy on the blue brand and waging unforgettable battles with Jimmy & Jey for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

However, that all changed at the end of Monday Night Raw, when Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods suddenly reemerged in Team Red territory, teasing “Under Siege Part II” and inciting a commotion that cost Ambrose & Rollins to lose their championships to Cesaro & Sheamus.

The following week, a fully reunited Shield interrupted Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon during her tense encounter with General Manager Kurt Angle and challenged The New Day to a Raw vs. SmackDown slugfest. The rest, as they say, is history.

Forget the numbers advantage. Forget psychological warfare. At Survivor Series, get ready as two of the most dominant trios ever to step into a WWE ring show up and throw down. Will The Power of Positivity triumph at WWE’s second-longest running pay-per-view? Or will The Hounds get their justice? Find out this Sunday, streaming live on the WWE Network, with a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT.