WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Match Confirmed, Baron Corbin Talks Smack On Miz (Video), Which RAW vs SD Match Are You Most Hyped For?

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Survivor Series

WWE confirmed Enzo Amore would defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Kalisto in the kickoff match on the Survivor Series pre-show this Sunday.

Brand Warfare

WWE.com has a new poll up asking fans which Survivor Series match they are most looking forward to.

Currently, the AJ Styles versus Brock Lesnar match is leading with 59% of the vote, followed by the Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination match with 29% of the vote.

Corbin vs Miz

The following video features Baron Corbin talking trash on The Miz on the way to the ring at WWE’s live event in Milan, Italy:

