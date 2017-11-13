WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Match Confirmed, Baron Corbin Talks Smack On Miz (Video), Which RAW vs SD Match Are You Most Hyped For?

Survivor Series

WWE confirmed Enzo Amore would defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Kalisto in the kickoff match on the Survivor Series pre-show this Sunday.

Brand Warfare

WWE.com has a new poll up asking fans which Survivor Series match they are most looking forward to.

Currently, the AJ Styles versus Brock Lesnar match is leading with 59% of the vote, followed by the Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination match with 29% of the vote.

Corbin vs Miz

The following video features Baron Corbin talking trash on The Miz on the way to the ring at WWE’s live event in Milan, Italy:

