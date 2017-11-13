Jason Jordan Removed From The RAW Survivor Series Team; Major Name Announced As His Replacement

Kurt Angle intended to make the tough decision to remove Jason Jordan from his Survivor Series team, but Triple H made his return and made the announcement for him, confirming himself as the fifth teammate on Team RAW. Following an attack by Bray Wyatt that left him with an injured knee, Angle decided to remove Jordan from RAW’s Men’s team as a precaution, saying he couldn’t have Jordan at anything less than 100%. Kurt went to the ring for the announcement and Jordan poured his heart out to Kurt, saying Kurt was his idol growing up and he looked up to him, and coming to RAW was a dream come true. Jordan says Kurt picked him because he was the best option, and it wasn’t favoritism, and he can’t take this away because he won’t get another shot like this. He begged Kurt to reconsider because it was the one chance to share the ring with his father, but Stephanie McMahon came out and said to cut the tears, and Kurt should just make the announcement now. Related: WWE RAW Results For 11/13 Kurt paused, then Triple H appeared and stormed to the ring and got right in Angle’s face, saying he would make the announcement — HE’S the replacement teammate! Jordan looked devastated at the news and Kurt didn’t know what to say, but HHH added insult to injury and Pedigreed Jordan on his way out, and Angle checked on him as HHH left the ring. “You picked me because I was the best option. Don’t take this away from me!” – @JasonJordanJJ to @RealKurtAngle #RAW pic.twitter.com/Inj2SKSJQL — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2017 Business just picked up… it’s @TripleH! #RAW pic.twitter.com/JFSRcX3pYc — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2017 HUGE change to Team RAW at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/hnRHm0UWSA — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) November 14, 2017