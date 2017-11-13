Paul Heyman Reacts To Fan Proposal During His WWE RAW Promo, Kalisto Segment Confirmed For 205 Live

205 Live

WWE confirmed tomorrow night’s episode of 205 Live will feature a birthday celebration segment for Cruiserweight Championship number one contender Kalisto.

WWE RAW

WWE posted the following video featuring highlights from tonight’s episode of RAW where a fan’s marriage proposal interrupted Paul Heyman’s promo.

Heyman was in the middle of a promo on AJ Styles facing Brock Lesnar when a loud ‘She said yes’ chant broke out in the crowd: