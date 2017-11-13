Braun Strowman Slams Kane Through The Ring On RAW (Photos / Video)

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW ended with destruction, and Braun Strowman was once again responsible as he powerslammed Kane through the ring.

The two were set to square off in the main event of tonight’s show, and ended up battling at ringside before the match officially began. They beat each other with tables and chairs, then made it into the ring where Strowman attempted a superplex out to the floor. Kane fought back and attempted a chokeslam, but Strowman blocked it and hit a double axe handle smash before crushing him with a running powerslam that sent the two of them through the mat to close tonight’s show.

