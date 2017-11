Carmella Introduces Big Cass To Total Divas Audience

WWE has released the following preview clip for tomorrow night’s episode of Total Divas featuring Carmella and Big Cass:

Carmella wants leave Orlando and move to Los Angeles with Big Cass. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: http://bit.ly/1i64OdT

Being The Elite Cast Releases Family Christmas Photo

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks has posted the following family Christmas styled photo of the Being The Elite cast on Twitter: