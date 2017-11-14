PWInsider.com is reporting that a good portion of the WWE RAW roster is scheduled to be at the Smackdown Live tapings tonight in Charlotte, NC.

They note that The Shield, Cesaro and Sheamus as well as the RAW Men’s & Women’s Survivor Series teams in particular are slated to be there.

This could mean that RAW will finally retaliate against Smackdown Live on tonight’s show leading into WWE Survivor Series.

