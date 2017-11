Wrestle Circus has posted the following on Twitter announcing that their show this Saturday has been cancelled and they are offering full refunds to anyone who bought tickets: OFFICIAL NOTICE:

Nov. 18th WrestleCircus show has been CANCELLED due to unforeseen circumstances. Talent has been notified & ALL TICKETS WILL BE REFUNDED. FOR REFUNDS, please use form below:https://t.co/F5u32hCOaS We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. — WrestleCircus (@WrestleCircus) November 14, 2017 Related: Johnny Impact On Working For Three Major Promotions Simultaneously