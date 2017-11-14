Update On Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, NXT Taking Tapings On The Road To Start 2018, Natalya Refers To Herself As ‘The Queen Of Black Harts’

Update On Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

PWInsider.com is reporting that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been spotted in Charlotte, NC which is where Smackdown Live is taking place tonight.

WWE is currently advertising that Owens and Zayn will face The New Day tonight on the show.

NXT Taking Tapings On The Road To Start 2018

WWE.com has a new article out announcing that the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta will be hosting NXT tapings for the WWE Network on Thursday, January 4th, Thursday, February 1st and Friday, February 2nd of 2018.

Below is an excerpt discussing Center Stage’s history with pro wrestling:

Located in the heart of Atlanta, the storied Center Stage was once home to NWA and WCW Saturday Night, playing host to sports-entertainment legends such as Diamond Dallas Page, Sting and Lex Luger.

Natalya Refers To Herself As ‘The Queen Of Black Harts’

Natalya has posted the following to Twitter commenting on her WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship tonight against Charlotte on Smackdown Live: