Paige Says Hi To Renee Young Backstage At RAW In Atlanta (Video), Did Roman Reigns’ Return Help This Week’s WWE RAW Social Media Score?

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE RAW had 433,000 interactions on Facebook, which is up from 277,000 interactions last week.

Additionally, this week’s show saw 235,000 interactions on Twitter, which is up from 146,000 interactions last week. Overall, this week’s show had 668,000 total interactions, which is nearly double the 362,000 total interactions last week. Once again, WWE RAW was the top overall ranked airing in the series and specials category, which was the seventh week in a row the show earned the top honors.

The following video features Paige and Renee Young hanging out backstage at last night’s WWE RAW TV tapings in Atlanta.

