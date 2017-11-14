NXT’s Chad Lail Appearing In Jason Bateman Movie “Game Night”, This Week’s Top 10 WWE RAW Moments

Game Night

Former Impact Wrestling star / NXT star Chad Lail (aka Gunner) is set to appear in the upcoming film “Game Night” alongside Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. You can check out the trailer below:

WWE RAW

The following video features this week’s Top Ten WWE RAW moments, including The Shield’s in-ring return, Braun Strowman slamming Kane through the ring, and much more:

