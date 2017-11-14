Possible Spoiler For Title Match On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live

PWInsider.com is reporting current plans have Charlotte Flair defeating Natalya for the Women’s Championship on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

With the loss, Natalya would then join the Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series team to face Team RAW on Sunday, while Charlotte would face RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in a ‘champion versus champion’ match.

Related: WWE Smackdown Live Preview: Two Huge Title Matches, Daniel Bryan Returns, New Day v KO/Zayn, More

PWInsider.com also reported there are other plans for Team RAW on tonight’s show leading into this Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live is being taped in Charlotte’s hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina