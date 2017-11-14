This Week’s WWE RAW Viewership Sees Big Increase, AJ Styles In New Mattel Tough Talkers Ad (Video)

WWE RAW

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE RAW brought in 3.030 million viewers, which is up from 2.841 million viewers last week.

This week’s show, highlighted by Roman Reigns’ return and The Shield’s in-ring reunion, saw 3.262 million viewers in the first hour, 3.061 million viewers in the second hour, and 2.769 million viewers in the final hour and overrun.

This week’s show was second overall in total viewership on the night, and second in the 18-49 demographic.

Related: Paige Says Hi To Renee Young Backstage At RAW In Atlanta (Video), Did Roman Reigns’ Return Help This Week’s WWE RAW Social Media Score?

This Week In WWE

The following video features a behind the scenes look at AJ Styles’ new Mattel commercial featuring the latest in the WWE Tough Talkers action figure line: