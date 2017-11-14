Ring Of Honor Releasing New App, Roderick Strong Says Bodies Will Be Broken At NXT TakeOver: WarGames

App Of Honor During a recent interview with CBS Local‘s Chuck Carroll, Ring Of Honor COO Joe Koff announced plans for a Ring Of Honor streaming service app: Yeah, we have an app coming out in the first quarter. It really became developmentally the right time to do it. We saw an opportunity. We had a long discussion about it. We looked at the business model and how it impacts our business. We just felt that this was the time to create our own Ring of Honor stream. Koff added: You’re going to see an enhanced Honor Club. We tested it during the Global Wars Tour of streaming house shows to ringside members. You’re going to see a lot more content available, not only to everybody, but certainly in that Honor Club. [When we tested] streaming for two shows, our response was terrific from a quality standpoint and from an accessibility standpoint. As far as ROH pay-per-views, Koff said he would personally like to see a stream model and the media world is migrating towards a new format, but the company may continue to offer the events on both the app and traditional PPV. War Games The following video features Roderick Strong hyping Saturday night’s Triple Threat War Games match at NXT Takeover in Houston: