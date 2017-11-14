Ring Of Honor Releasing New App, Roderick Strong Says Bodies Will Be Broken At NXT TakeOver: WarGames

|
App Of Honor
During a recent interview with CBS Local‘s Chuck Carroll, Ring Of Honor COO Joe Koff announced plans for a Ring Of Honor streaming service app:
Koff added:
As far as ROH pay-per-views, Koff said he would personally like to see a stream model and the media world is migrating towards a new format, but the company may continue to offer the events on both the app and traditional PPV.
War Games
The following video features Roderick Strong hyping Saturday night’s Triple Threat War Games match at NXT Takeover in Houston: