WWE Adding Another Match To The Survivor Series Card?, Update On Two More Impact Wrestling Departures

Survivor Series

PWInsider.com is reporting there is talk backstage at Smackdown of adding another match to Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series event.

The match would carry a RAW versus Smackdown theme and would reportedly be featured as the second Kickoff match, but it was not said who the participants in the match would be. Enzo Amore versus Kalisto for the Cruiserweight Championship is currently the only match set for the Survivor Series Kickoff show.

Related: WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Match Confirmed, Baron Corbin Talks Smack On Miz (Video), Which RAW vs SD Match Are You Most Hyped For?

Impact Wrestling

PWInsider.com is also reporting Mahabali Shera and Swoggle have been removed from the Impact Wrestling roster, signaling their departures from the company.

Shera was reportedly released two months ago, but it was noted that Swoggle was not signed to a contract.