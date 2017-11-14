WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Backstage At Tonight’s Smackdown Tapings, Charlotte Flair Dedicates Tonight’s Title Match To Her Father

Bill Pritchard
WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Backstage At Tonight’s Smackdown Tapings

PWInsider.com is reporting Ric Flair is backstage at tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live television tapings at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It was noted that this is likely Flair’s first attended WWE event since he was hospitalized this summer.

On a related note, WWE posted the following video featuring Charlotte dedicating tonight’s Women’s Championship match against Natalya to her father:

