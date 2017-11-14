BREAKING: Cody Rhodes Set To Defend The Ring Of Honor Title In Texas Death Match At Survival Of The Fittest Dallas Live Event

Ring Of Honor issued the following release, announcing Cody Rhodes will defend his Ring Of Honor World Championship against Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match at ROH’s Survival Of The Fittest live event this coming weekend in Dallas, Texas:

The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to Dallas on Saturday, November 18 for Night Two of Survival of the Fittest! Your favorite ROH stars will compete in a three-night tournament to determine the 2017 Survival of the Fittest winner. The winner of this year’s tournament will get the customary ROH World Title shot at a later date and etch their name in the history books! Seven out of ten men that have won have gone on to either win the championship with their title shot or do so at a later date – winning ROH’s preeminent tournament has proved it can launch careers!

At the Soaring Eagle Cup, former ROH World Champion “Almighty” Christopher Daniels took on the man he lost the championship to – current ROH World Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody. A hard-fought bout went to a time limit draw. It was the third time these men met one-on-one and the fans wanted desperately to see a winner.

Chants of “five more minutes!” rang through Soaring Eagle but Daniels said he wouldn’t compete unless the ROH World Championship was on the line. When Cody acquiesced, Daniels backed out saying he wouldn’t fight Cody with the title on the line 15 minutes into a match.

With wounds still open, and Cody maintaining an open challenge, a Pay Per View Main Event Rematch will be Survival of the Fittest – Night Two’s main event..and this time it’s a TEXAS DEATH MATCH!

MAIN EVENT

TEXAS DEATH MATCH FOR THE ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD CHAMPION “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. “ALMIGHTY” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS

There was a marked change of attitude from “Almighty” Christopher Daniels following his loss of the ROH World Championship to Cody at Best in the World. Revered as he chased the gold and celebrated by fans as he won it, Daniels was surprised by the fans’ reaction in Lowell, MA when Cody defeated him for the title.

The following night, Daniels and Frankie Kazarian addressed the crowd at the International Television Taping, with over eight minutes of footage deemed unairable by the ROH Board of Directors. The Addiction insulted the fans, wrestlers, commentators, staff, officials and more, racking up fine after fine and being suspended from television.

The duo felt the fans turned their backs on them to support the new Champion Cody and Bullet Club. It is tough to say they are wrong!

Meanwhile, since winning the ROH World Championship, Cody became a barnstorming, free agent champion, defending the title at independent events against competitors Ring of Honor cannot legally mention the names of. When Cody signed the most lucrative deal in ROH history after defeating Minoru Suzuki in the biggest win of his career at Death Before Dishonor, Cody began defending the title against anyone and everyone. With another successful defense against Rocky Romero this past weekend at ROH Elite, Cody will now defend his title against Daniels in Dallas!

While Cody has proved to be a fighting champion, something seems odd about this match. The match is entirely on Christopher Daniels’ terms based on their confrontation at the Soaring Eagle Cup. Additionally, Cody has maintained a more strenuous international travel schedule that puts him behind the eight ball more so than Daniels as the Addiction have an opportunity to isolate Cody in their tag team bout against Kenny Omega and Cody the night before in San Antonio!

RING OF HONOR PRESENTS SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST 2017 – NIGHT TWO

Saturday, November 18th, 2017 – 7:30 PM Bell Time

Gilley’s Dallas

Dallas, TX

MAIN EVENT

TEXAS DEATH MATCH FOR ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD CHAMPION “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. “ALMIGHTY” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING (IF CHAMPION) vs. “HEAVY METAL REBEL” FRANKIE KAZARIAN

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) (IF CHAMPIONS) vs. TEAM CMLL (ESFINGE & REY COMETA)

DALTON CASTLE & JAY LETHAL vs. ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPION CO-HOLDERS THE YOUNG BUCKS

SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST ROUND 1

MATT TAVEN vs. CHEESEBURGER

SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST ROUND 1

TK O’RYAN vs. FLIP GORDON

SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST ROUND 1

“INKSANITY” VINNY MARSEGLIA vs. “THE OCTOPUS” JONATHAN GRESHAM