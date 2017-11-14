Shane McMahon Rallies The Smackdown Roster (Video), First Photos From The Rock’s ‘Rampage’, Update On The Trailer Release Date

|
Rampage
USA Today revealed the following new photos, providing a first look at The Rock’s new movie “Rampage.”
The film’s trailer is rumored to premiere with the new Justice League movie this Friday; Rampage opens in theatres on April 20, 2018.
The Rock commented on the disaster movie theme, saying:
The Rock Says Roman Reigns ‘Needs My Foot In His Ass’; Mick Foley’s HIAC Anniversary Tour Coming To Chicago
Smackdown Live
The following video features Shane McMahon rallying the Smackdown locker room at the top of tonight’s show ahead of this Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view: