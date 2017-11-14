Shane McMahon Rallies The Smackdown Roster (Video), First Photos From The Rock’s ‘Rampage’, Update On The Trailer Release Date

Rampage

USA Today revealed the following new photos, providing a first look at The Rock’s new movie “Rampage.”

The film’s trailer is rumored to premiere with the new Justice League movie this Friday; Rampage opens in theatres on April 20, 2018.

The Rock commented on the disaster movie theme, saying:

“These monsters are relentless, and audiences are going to find that ride very exhilarating. As an actor in the movie, it’s fun and daunting. It’s 12- to 14-hour days of survival, and it’s not quiet survival either.”

