Shane McMahon Rallies The Smackdown Roster (Video), First Photos From The Rock’s ‘Rampage’, Update On The Trailer Release Date

Bill Pritchard
Shane McMahon Rallies The Smackdown Roster (Video), First Photos From The Rock’s ‘Rampage’, Update On The Trailer Release Date

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Dwayne Johnson” Episode 1725 — Pictured: Dwayne Johnson during “Opening Monologue” in Studio 8H on May 20, 2017 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Rampage

USA Today revealed the following new photos, providing a first look at The Rock’s new movie “Rampage.”

The film’s trailer is rumored to premiere with the new Justice League movie this Friday; Rampage opens in theatres on April 20, 2018.

The Rock commented on the disaster movie theme, saying:

“These monsters are relentless, and audiences are going to find that ride very exhilarating. As an actor in the movie, it’s fun and daunting. It’s 12- to 14-hour days of survival, and it’s not quiet survival either.”

the rock rampage

(Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment)

the rock rampage

(Photo: Frank Masi)

The Rock Says Roman Reigns ‘Needs My Foot In His Ass’; Mick Foley’s HIAC Anniversary Tour Coming To Chicago

Smackdown Live

The following video features Shane McMahon rallying the Smackdown locker room at the top of tonight’s show ahead of this Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view:
rampageShane McMahonThe RockWWEwwe smackdown live
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"