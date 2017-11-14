Charlotte Flair Wins The Women’s Championship On WWE Smackdown Live, Ric Flair Makes His Return To WWE TV (Photos / Video)

Charlotte Flair is the new Smackdown Women’s Champion and she will now move on to Survivor Series to face off with RAW’s Alexa Bliss.

Charlotte won the title in her hometown by defeating Natalya with the Figure Eight after overcoming an early attack by Natalya, which included a few Sharpshooter attempts.

Charlotte spoke with Renee Young after the match, and she said this victory is all she’s wanted since the Superstar Shakeup happened. She says it means so much to win in her hometown, then the fans chanted ‘you deserve it’ as she said she will make Alexa Bliss bow down to her.

Charlotte says there was a queen on RAW before there was a goddess, then she says this also means a lot to her family after all Ric Flair has been through. She says she knows Ric is watching at home and she’ll talk to him later, but this win was for him and she thanks the crowd.

Charlotte goes to leave as her music cues up, but Ric’s music switches on and he walks out to the elation of the crowd and Charlotte herself, who runs and hugs him.