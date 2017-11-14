The Bludgeon Brothers’ Debut Date Revealed (Video), New Mystery Participant Teased For Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series Team

Survivor Series

As noted, with her win on Smackdown tonight, Charlotte Flair will move on to face Alexa Bliss in a champion versus champion match at Survivor Series this Sunday.

While it was originally believed Natalya would now take Charlotte’s place on the Smackdown Women’s team at Survivor Series, the commentary team noted the fifth teammate would be revealed at Survivor Series this Sunday.

Bludgeon Brothers

Tonight’s latest promo for the Bludgeon Brothers (Erick Rowan and Luke Harper) revealed the team will make their in-ring return / debut on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.