The Shield Leads The RAW Invasion Of Smackdown, Kurt Angle Sends A Message To Shane McMahon Before Survivor Series (Photos / Video)

RAW got the last laugh leading into Survivor Series as they invaded Smackdown and ended up laying out Team Blue’s roster.

During the final moments of the main event, The Shield came in through the crowd and attacked The New Day as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn bailed, then The Usos ran out for the save.

The Shield continued the fight and got Sheamus and Cesaro as backup, and cleared the ring as we cut to the back to see the RAW Women lay out the Smackdown team in the locker room. Charlotte ended up getting knocked out by Alexa Bliss as we cut back to the ring to see more RAW stars run in through the crowd including Samoa Joe and Finn Balor, and Smackdown tried to even it up but Braun Strowman led the final wave to the ring and started laying people out left and right.

RAW continued to pick the bones as The Shield made Shane McMahon watch, then Sheamus punched Shane before The Shield lifted him back up. Kurt Angle grabbed Shane and said if he thinks this is bad, he should wait until Sunday, then gave the signal and The Shield hit a triple powerbomb. Shane attempted to get back up, but they gave the signal again and The Shield hit a second triple powerbomb to end the show.