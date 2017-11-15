Who Will The Bludgeon Brothers First Opponents Be?, Ric Flair Congratulates Charlotte (Backstage Photo)

Who Will The Bludgeon Brothers First Opponents Be?

WWE has posted the following Smackdown Fallout video on-line featuring The Hype Brothers calling out The Bludgeon Brothers, who were teased as debuting next week on Smackdown Live:

Looking to get back on track, Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley challenge the debuting Bludgeon Brothers. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

Ric Flair Congratulates Charlotte & Shares Backstage Photo

Ric Flair has posted the following to Twitter congratulating his daughter Charlotte on her WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship win last night over Natalya:

I’m Thankful For Every Moment I️ Can Spend With My Queen!! Congratulations My Angel pic.twitter.com/dRMDSazuRQ — Ric Flair (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 15, 2017

