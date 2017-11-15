Who Will The Bludgeon Brothers First Opponents Be?, Ric Flair Congratulates Charlotte (Backstage Photo)

Who Will Be The Bludgeon Brothers 1st Opponents?, Ric Flair Congratulates Charlotte (Backstage Photo)

Nick Hausman
Who Will The Bludgeon Brothers First Opponents Be?

WWE has posted the following Smackdown Fallout video on-line featuring The Hype Brothers calling out The Bludgeon Brothers, who were teased as debuting next week on Smackdown Live:

Ric Flair Congratulates Charlotte & Shares Backstage Photo

Ric Flair has posted the following to Twitter congratulating his daughter Charlotte on her WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship win last night over Natalya:

