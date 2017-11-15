Footage Of Team RAW’s Raid Of Smackdown Live, Enzo Has Cake On His Face Following Kalisto’s Birthday

Nick Hausman
Photo Credit: Wikimedia.org

Footage Of Team RAW’s Raid Of Smackdown Live

WWE has released the following clip of Team RAW’s raid from the end of Smackdown Live last night on-line:

In the middle of a match between The New Day and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, Kurt Angle, The Shield and the Raw roster launched a counterattack just days before Survivor Series. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

Enzo Has Cake On His Face Following Kalisto’s Birthday

WWE has shared the following photos featuring Kalisto celebrating his birthday by beating down Enzo:

@kalistowwe gave himself quite the birthday gift… A beatdown of @real1!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

 
