Main Event For Newly Announced Abu Dhabi WWE Event, Rusev Reacts To Lana Getting Attacked During RAW Raid

Main Event For Newly Announced Abu Dhabi WWE Event

Yesterday WWE announced that they would be combining their two upcoming New Delhi, India events into one Supershow on December 9th.

Another WWE Live event has been announced for December 8th in Abu Dhabi, replacing the WWE Live event that was supposed to take place in New Delhi.

Triple H posted the following late last night confirming that the main event for the WWE Live event in Abu Dhabi will feature himself taking on Roman Reigns:

Rusev Reacts To Lana Getting Attacked During RAW Raid

Rusev has posted the following on Twitter reacting to his wife Lana getting attacked during the RAW raid that happened on Smackdown Live last night: