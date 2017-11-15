Braun Strowman Channels Samuel L Jackson In Pulp Fiction, WWE Shares Another WM34 Pre-Sale Code



Braun Channels Samuel L Jackson In Pulp Fiction

Braun Strowman has just shared the following menacing tweet gloating about the destruction he caused on Smackdown Live last night:

WWE Shares Another WM34 Pre-Sale Code

WWE has shared the following on Instagram noting that WrestleMania 34 pre-sale tickets are currently on-sale and that fans can use the pre-sale code “WWEGRAM”. Previously WWE announced “WWEFAN” as a pre-sale code as well:
