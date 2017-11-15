Braun Strowman Channels Samuel L Jackson In Pulp Fiction, WWE Shares Another WM34 Pre-Sale Code

Braun Channels Samuel L Jackson In Pulp Fiction

Braun Strowman has just shared the following menacing tweet gloating about the destruction he caused on Smackdown Live last night:

And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is BRAUN when I lay my vengeance upon thee.” pic.twitter.com/cXUMEIG269 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 15, 2017

Related: Braun Strowman Slams Kane Through The Ring On RAW (Photos/Video)

WWE Shares Another WM34 Pre-Sale Code

WWE has shared the following on Instagram noting that WrestleMania 34 pre-sale tickets are currently on-sale and that fans can use the pre-sale code “WWEGRAM”. Previously WWE announced “WWEFAN” as a pre-sale code as well: