Press Release: Rey Mysterio’s Lucha Wonderland on December 22 feat. John Morrison, Taya, Rocky Romero, More

Rey Mysterio’s Lucha Wonderland on Dec. 22

Featuring WWE World Champions

What: Join celebrity wrestler Rey Mysterio and WWE World Champions for an action-packed night of Lucha Libre Wrestling at Sycuan Casino’s Live & Up Close theatre.

When: Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Where: Live & Up Close Theatre (Inside Sycuan Casino)

5469 Casino Way, El Cajon, CA 92019

Who: The Lucha Wonderland lineup features several well-known stars including Rey Mysterio, John Morrisson, Taya, Rocky Romero, Willie Mack, a special surprise guest and many more.

Rey Mysterio: Former WWE World Champion, global Superstar, San Diego native and arguably the biggest name and most successful wrestler to come out of Mexico.

Mysterio revolutionized the sport paving the way for smaller, lighter wrestlers from both sides of the border and beyond.

John Morisson: Former WWE World Champion. Current star of Netflix series Lucha Underground and current World Champion in Mexico’s Triple A promotion. Morrison is also a lead actor in “Boone: The Bounty Hunter” movie.

Taya: Canadian wrestler who became one of the biggest female wrestling stars in Mexico. Current star of Netflix series Lucha Underground and one of the hottest, most in-demand independent wrestlers in the US today.

Who Should Attend: Open to the public (tickets available for purchase, must be 21+)

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online at www.sycuan.com or at the Live & Up Close box office located at Sycuan Casino.

About Sycuan Casino

Sycuan Casino began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 33 years later, it has become a community landmark. Undergoing a massive renovation in 2012, Sycuan features 2,000 exciting reel and video slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, including poker and bingo and a variety of restaurants. Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego’s first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room, complete with a separate entrance and Paipa’s Surf & Turf buffet. The GameDay Sports Bar & Grill has 39 wide-screen TVs, including five 90-inch TVs, bar-top slot machines, a stadium-sized menu with over 30 beers on tap, a Party Pit complete with three blackjack tables, an extensive collection of sports memorabilia and a high-energy atmosphere. Sycuan’s intimate 457-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up Close, features national musical acts and comedians year-round. Open 24 hours daily. For more information about Sycuan Casino visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.