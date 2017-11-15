BREAKING: James Ellsworth Has Been Released By WWE

November 15, 2017 SHARE Photo Credit: Forbes.com WWE.com has just announced the following: WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar James Ellsworth. WWE wishes Ellsworth the best in all of his future endeavors. Related: James Ellsworth Gets Attacked Once Again SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE ON TWITTER Press Release: Rey Mysterio’s Lucha Wonderland On 12/22 feat. John Morrison, Taya, Rocky Romero, More WWE's Top 10 Moments From Smackdown Live (Video), Bullet Club Reacts To Joey Ryan's ROH Return James Ellsworth Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!