Breaking News: James Ellsworth Released By WWE

Nick Hausman
BREAKING: James Ellsworth Has Been Released By WWE

WWE.com has just announced the following:

WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar James Ellsworth. WWE wishes Ellsworth the best in all of his future endeavors.

